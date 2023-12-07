loading…

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 6, 2023. Photo/AP

RIYADH – Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in Riyadh on Wednesday (6/12/2023), as part of his Middle East tour.

He then met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other Kingdom officials. Saudi Arabia will officially become a member of BRICS next month.

Half a dozen top Saudi officials greeted the Russian leader as he stepped off the plane, and escorted him to a motorcade waiting to take him to the royal palace.

Earlier in the day, Putin visited the United Arab Emirates and met UAE Leader Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The United Arab Emirates put on a grand show to welcome him, with fighter jets flying the colors of the Russian flag overhead and a motorcade greeted by a line of horse and camel guards.

According to the Kremlin, the talks in Abu Dhabi focused on bilateral cooperation, “as well as pressing international issues with an emphasis on the situation in the Middle East.”

Meanwhile, discussions with Crown Prince bin Salman discussed oil prices, the Ukraine conflict and the situation in Gaza.

The two leaders and their aides also discussed trade and investment plans, according to TASS.