Mockery for the Italians: 4 million spent on the super yacht seized from Putin

“And if Italy also became the owner of the yacht, who would dare to buy it, defying the wrath of the Kremlin?” Repubblica is asking this today, in reference to the super yacht seized from Vladimir Putin in Marina di Carrara. A non-trivial question, given that Italian taxpayers are spending a lot of money on the boat. “Yes, to maintain the new Tsar’s yacht, taxpayers have already spent over four million euros”, explains Repubblica.

“Almost a joke, because it seems very difficult to recover these disbursements and the bill continues to grow. The Scheherazade it was the most important prey in the Russian oligarchs’ treasure hunt unleashed by the European authorities in response to the invasion of Ukraine. It is 140 meters long and has every luxury imaginable: 22 cabins to accommodate forty holidaymakers, sauna, Turkish bath, cryotherapy room, cinema, dance floor with retractable roof, two helicopter pads”, says Repubblica.

On May 6, 2022, the yacht was “frozen” with a decree from the then Finance Minister Daniele Franco. “A particular condition that obliges Italy to guarantee that it remains in perfect condition. The management is in the hands of the State Property Agency, which has entrusted it to Giovanni Costantino, owner of the Italian Sea Group, one of the leading companies in the sector.The problem of maintenance immediately emerged. In fact, there was a six million invoice to be paid for the work already carried out in Marina di Carrara before June 2022″ tells Repubblica. And it is up to the State to bear the costs, with taxpayers’ money.

Subscribe to the newsletter