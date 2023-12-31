The American's sixth championship ring allows the Rossoneri to end the year with more serenity. Eighteen-year-old Zeroli, also a key player in the Primavera team, makes his debut

Marco Pasotto

30 December 2023 (change at 10.18pm) – MILAN

Sour or sweet taste? The question was legitimate since Sassuolo has enjoyed playing with Milan's palate for ten years. This time the taste is good. Well, maybe not exactly a gourmet dish because the Devil still has many, many digestion problems. But for now this may be fine. Three points, thanks to Pulisic and under the gaze of Van Basten, which fill the stomach twenty-four hours before the dinner and give some breathing room to the environment and above all the coach. It was necessary to close the year by keeping those pushing from behind at bay, and so it was. Third place protected and the match closed with two 18 year olds – Zeroli, making his debut, and Simic – on the pitch. For Sassuolo, one point in the last five outings, a nightmare and regretful performance at the end of a match that the black-greens could certainly have directed better against this Milan.

the choices

—

Defining them as teams with plasters is an exercise in do-goodism: fourteen absentees adding the unavailable numbers of the two squads. Pioli in defense – or where the only doubt was circulating – confirmed the sensations of the last few days by choosing to centralize Hernandez again, next to Kjaer, with Florenzi on the left and therefore preferring to leave the 18-year-old Simic on the bench, where one fact stands out: seven of thirteen players born in 2004 and 2005. Only confirmations in the rest of the field: Bennacer in front of the defense, standard trident with Pulisic, Giroud and Leao. Dionisi chose Ferrari at the back, lowered Thorstvedt into the median next to Matheus Henrique as expected and placed Bajrami behind Pinamonti. Berardi, recovered from the flu, regularly in his territories on the right. It should be noted that Chukwueze will also remain for the Italian Cup match against Cagliari on 2 January, before joining Nigeria for the Africa Cup of Nations, while Bennacer will join Algeria in the next few days, skipping the match against the Sardinians .

few ideas

—

Clear sensation of the first 45 minutes: a Milan terrified of the possibility of making mistakes, perhaps irreparable. And with fear in the back of your mind you don't play well, there is no worse travel companion. The result was a Devil capable of truly lighting up only in flashes. That is, in those situations in which he was sure about the development of the action, about the positions on the pitch, about the fact that the opponents could not have a hand in it. First problem: in a game there are not many circumstances in which all of this occurs at the same time. Second problem: when the scenario was not sufficiently comfortable, the Rossoneri renounced any type of potential risk and locked themselves in the comfort zone of supporting the closest teammate or backpassing. Third problem: once again a Milan without many ideas in the attacking phase. In short, a first half with the ball at their feet, okay, but quite soporific and illuminated by some impromptu flare-ups. A volley from Reijnders (7') which created problems for Consigli, the Dutchman again who narrowed a nice personal shot wide (10'), a very interesting cross from Leao without half a red and black shirt attacking the small area ( 14'), a lunge by Bennacer that ended just wide (23') and a goal disallowed by Leao for offside (31').

another debut

—

The key save of the first half, however, had to be made by the usual Maignan, who sent Berardi's only sign of life into the corner. Definitely not an easy operation. Sassuolo definitely didn't give the Rossoneri's defensive phase a headache, but they were helped in their management by Milan's mostly calm ball movement and they tried to get in especially from the left, alternating Laurentié's lunges with Pedersen's overlaps. In the heart of the pitch Thorstvedt dealt effectively with Loftus-Cheek – three terrible balls lost by the Englishman in the first twenty minutes -, Bajrami tried to annoy Reijnders while Matheus Henrique had a little more effort with Bennacer, who he released himself on the trocar often and willingly. In the second half, Milan returned to the field with an even worse attitude than the first 45: soft, monotonous, almost listless, incapable of overcoming the first line of pressure – not even ferocious – from Sassuolo. Many technical errors (including a moving penalty badly wasted by Reijnders) which made the Emilians gain courage and meters, with Berardi decidedly more lively. It is precisely here that the Devil struck: in the Neroverdi's best moment, at game time. Bennacer saw the right vertical opening and fed Pulisic, Tressoldi dirtied the assist and practically facilitated the US international's sure-fire conclusion. Then, changes: Adli and Jovic for Bennacer and Giroud, the former Castillejo (applauded) for Berardi. Sassuolo tried to get the match back on its feet, but was unable to break through a Rossoneri defensive phase that was anything but impeccable. Milan terrified in the last ten minutes. Happy note: in the last quarter of an hour in 2005 Zeroli, another Milan debut in Serie A. And a few minutes later Simic also entered (for Kjaer): Milan ended the match with a backbone of 36 years in two.

