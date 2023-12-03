The American had never started so well, not even with Borussia Dortmund

Francesco Pietrella

3 December 2023 (change at 4.39pm) – Milan

Christian Pulisic pulled a slightly revisited “barber’s checkmate” off his feet. Frosinone knocked out in just a few moves. In this case, touches: only four. CP11 has been playing chess all his life, so the comparison fits. The “barber’s mad dash” lets you win in a couple of minutes, if your opponent is careless. And in fact the right hook to the yellow and blues came suddenly. The fifth in Serie A among other things. He who had never started so well in his career. What is striking is the control while riding. Maignan makes a seventy meter throw, Pulisic cuts from the left, harpoons the ball, brings it forward and passes Turati with a lob, evading the goalkeeper’s exit with the last decisive move. Check mate. Milan victorious at San Siro and Christian in seventh heaven at the end of the match. When they asked him about the speed stop he turned the spotlight on Magic Mike: “he IS the best in the world”.

never so prolific

—

Pulisic is taking over Milan little by little. When he scores, Pioli never loses. So far he has scored against Bologna, Turin, Lazio, Genoa and Frosinone: five wins out of five, with three goals at home and two away. The spark in the Champions League is missing, but he has never had such a prolific start. Not even in his time at Borussia Dortmund, when he was spoken of as predestined: 2016-17 season, two goals and three assists in the first six games before disappearing until the beginning of March. Same script in the following season, a couple of rings in the first five outings and then nothing more until December. The year in which he scored the most remains 2019-20, nine goals in 25 games in his first season in London, only to then enter a cycle of injuries and bad moons.

a play

—

Milan regenerated him. In addition to the five goals in Serie A, there are also three goals scored with the national team against Uzbekistan, Germany and Ghana. Total: 8 goals and 2 assists in 21 matches between the Rossoneri and the United States. The last gem is the result of a play tried and tested again in training, as revealed by Christian in the post-match: “In the first half he made a magnificent save, we wanted to redeem ourselves.” Mission accomplished. Also thanks to a boy returning from a negative year with one goal in 30 appearances, of which only ten as a starter. In London he had nothing left to give, at San Siro the “one man show” that Dortmund took at 16 can return. On Saturday he put the checkmate and then took a look at his left arm: he got a tattoo of the Queen.

