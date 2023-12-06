It really seems that this year no one will be saved from the ax of layoffs, so much so that we have to bring back the possible staff cuts at three studios owned by tinyBuildthe publisher of video games such as Hello Neighbor, Potion Craft and The Bookwalker.

As reported by EurogamerIn fact, the company reportedly reduced the staff of three of its studios based in Serbia. These would have suffered cuts with a range of between 10% and 30% of total employees. The publisher has not yet confirmed such a reorganization, however Alex Nichiporchik, the CEO of tinyBuild, has declared that “it is physically painful to say goodbye to colleagues after all the work they have done for the company”.

We are therefore awaiting an official statement addressing the issue.

