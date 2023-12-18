PTS Voodoo Blue, this Porsche 911 GT3 RS looks excellent on Marktplaats.

There are plenty of exotic cars in the Netherlands. Unfortunately, they are often sprayed in colors such as white, black or gray. For nice colors you are more dependent on locations such as Los Angeles, Miami or Dubai.

Fortunately, there are exceptions. Sometimes those exceptions are listed on Marktplaats. Like this Porsche 911 GT3 RS in PTS Voodoo Blue. Yes, the 992 GT3 RS is fabulous with its enormous picnic table. As far as the editors are concerned, the 991 is surely the most beautiful modern generation. As a 991.2 GT3 RS, in my opinion the ultimate variant as a second car. Especially in this version.

Because let's face it. PTS Voodoo Blue on this Porsche 911 GT3 RS really looks fantastic. In combination with the Weissach Package, the carbon elements really stand out.

By the way, not everyone is a fan of the Weissach Package. The carbon front cover in particular is sometimes subject to discussion. A painted front cover looks calmer and more beautiful with the whole.

Porsches are generally quite expensive, let alone one with special features. This also applies to this PTS Voodoo Blue GT3 RS. This car is from 2019, has almost 18,000 kilometers on the odometer and still has to sell for 329,950 euros. What an amount! There will undoubtedly be an enthusiast interested in this car on Marktplaats, despite the price tag.

Let's briefly mention the specifications of that wonderful naturally aspirated 4.0 liter boxer six-cylinder. 520 hp, a PDK with seven gears, a top of 312 km/h and with Launch Control you can reach 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds.

All those numbers are actually not important at all. It's about how it steers and what feeling the car gives you. Let there be no doubt about that with this occasion. A 911 GT3 RS guarantees goosebumps and in PTS Voodoo Blue you also look twice when parking.

