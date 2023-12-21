Suara.com – PSSI Exco, Arya Sinulingga, joked that his party wanted to naturalize the Portuguese national team star, Cristiano Ronaldo, so he could defend the Indonesian national team.

Of course that's not the truth. He was only joking when answering a question regarding the number of naturalization processes for the Indonesian National Team recently.

Arya Sinulingga emphasized that the player's naturalization process is the coach's consideration. Being good is no guarantee if the coach doesn't want it.

“One (because of) the coach's considerations, the coach determines which players are taken and which are not,” said Arya Sinulingga, quoted from Antara.

Furthermore, he joked that PSSI wanted to naturalize Cristiano Ronaldo. Unfortunately, this is not possible because the player does not have Indonesian blood.

“Then the availability (of diaspora players), I want to take Ronaldo but he's not willing and can't either,” he added.

PSSI is currently in the process of naturalizing Nathan Tjoe-A-On and Jay Idzes to defend the Indonesian National Team. The two hereditary players are in the final stages, meaning they just need to take the Indonesian Citizen oath.

Meanwhile, the two new names that are reportedly being processed are other Indonesian players, namely Thom Haye and Maarten Paes.