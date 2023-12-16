Suara.com – PSS Sleman coach Risto Vidakovic admitted that he was disappointed and surprised by the leadership of Japanese referee Futoshi Nakamura during the match against Persija Jakarta.

This happened because the Japanese referee awarded a penalty to Persija before the end of the match which made the Kemayoran Tigers come out as winners.

Futoshi Nakamura gave Persija a penalty in the match against PSS Sleman at the Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium, Bekasi City, Saturday (16/12/2023) evening WIB.

This decision resulted in Persija Jakarta winning 1-0 where Ondrej Kudela as the executor managed to score a goal in the 90+4 minute.

Risto Vidakovic wondered why Futoshi could give Persija a penalty. He was disappointed with the decision which made his team lose.

PSS Sleman footballer Ajak Riak (right) fights for the ball with Persija Jakarta footballer Firza Andika (left) during the League 1 match at the Patriot Chandrabhaga Stadium, Bekasi, West Java, Saturday (16/12/2023). Score 1-0 for Persija Jakarta to win. BETWEEN PHOTOS/Fakhri Hermansyah/rwa.

“I'm proud of the players' struggle tonight, they gave 100 percent, gave everything. However, it's a shame we weren't lucky, actually we deserved one point from this match,” said Risto in a press conference after the match.

“But the Japanese referee who led this match gave a penalty at the end of the match. I also don't know why we got that (penalty) but we have to accept it because we can't do anything about it,” he explained.

PSS Sleman player Esteban Vizcarra also felt disappointed. The former Persib Bandung player said he and his teammates had played well, but were disappointed with the referee's decision.

“We played well for 90 minutes, we got a chance too. Then it was hit by a Persija defender but we didn't protest much and focused on the match,” he explained.

“And the referee gave a penalty to those who made us all disappointed because they came here, worked hard, but with 2 minutes remaining in the game, the referee gave a penalty. We are disappointed with the Japanese referee.”

“We are disappointed with the penalty decision in the last minute and not a penalty for us. I think it's not good for us, I don't know if he was afraid of the fans or what, I don't know. But we are disappointed with the referee,” he concluded.