Suara.com – PSS Sleman management asked its supporters to comply with the rules of not attending all of the football club’s away matches during BRI Liga 1 2023/24.

“PSS has done no less to inform its supporters not to attend all PSS away matches, including at the Jatidiri Stadium yesterday. In this appeal, we clearly stated what consequences PSS would receive for further incidents in the future,” said the President Director of PT Putra Sleman Sembada (PT PSS), Gusti Randa in his statement in Yogyakarta, Monday as quoted by ANTARA.

PSS management emphasized this appeal again because PSS Sleman supporters were present at the away match against PSIS Semarang at Jatidiri Stadium, Semarang City, Sunday (3/12/2023).

Gusti also regretted the conflict between supporters that occurred during the match.

“We at PSS really regret what happened at the end of yesterday’s match. We should have ended the match well. However, there were several individuals who actually ruined this,” he said.

According to Gusti, this incident damaged sportsmanship in sports.

“Not only in this incident, we really regret this and it should not have happened,” said Gusti.

He again appealed to all PSS Sleman supporters to respect all decisions of the Federation, PT LIB and the opposing team’s Panpel not to attend the stadium.

“PSS still has a long way to go in League 1. We really regret yesterday’s incident and hope that this will not happen again. The goal is of course so that PSS can focus on playing the match and achieve positive results again,” he said.