(Adnkronos) – “Early diagnosis and therapy are crucial for the disease”. Thus Stefano Piaserico, professor of Dermatology, Department of Medicine-Dimed of the University of Padua, spoke on the sidelines of the Media tutorial organized by AbbVie in Milan, Tuesday 5 December, “Psoriatic arthritis, rheumatic or dermatological disease? Knowing and communicating a complex pathology”.