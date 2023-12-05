“The patient suffering from psoriasis must recognize the possible onset of psoriatic arthritis early. In this case, he must listen to his own body, he must feel his own joint symptoms, therefore, trivially, pain in large joints – such as the knee, shoulder – or even small ones, especially the small joints of the hands, feet, or even the ‘insertion of the tendons: an annoying tendinitis that does not go away quickly in a few days, as tendonitis typically does, could in a person with psoriasis imply, be the initial warning light of a possible psoriatic arthritis”. This was said by Stefano Piaserico, associate professor of Dermatology, Department of Medicine-Dimed of the University of Padua, today in Milan, at the presentation of a validated online test, vicinidipelle.it by AbbVie, which helps to identify signs and symptoms of arthritis psoriatic.

“The collaboration between dermatologist, which I am, and rheumatologist – adds Piacerico – is definitely fundamental. It is clear that, since arthritis generally follows the presence of the skin disease, the dermatologist is the first doctor to evaluate these symptoms. Obviously he must “recognize these signals,” not only in relation to the disease reported by the patient himself, but also from a dermatological point of view and immediately send the patient to the rheumatologist for diagnostic confirmation. Aside from the final recognition of the disease – concludes the professor – rapid, early therapy of arthritic disease and psoriatic arthritis is crucial because, unfortunately, many patients with psoriatic arthritis then develop bone erosions, however in general permanent damage affecting the osteoskeletal system. So you have to capture the diagnosis, make the diagnosis and treat the patient in a rapid, timely manner.”