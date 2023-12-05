“The recommendation is always to listen to the doctor’s advice, but information is very important because it helps the person to recognize the symptoms” early. Thus Antonella Celano, president, National Association of people with rheumatological and rare diseases (Apmarr) speaking at. Sidebar of the presentation of ‘skin neighbors’ by Abbvie, the online test that helps identify signs and symptoms of psoriatic arthritis.

“The impact on the quality of life of the disease is very important, devastating I would say – continues Celano – Having a diagnosis of psoriatic arthritis means having a diagnosis of a chronic pathology, which will accompany you for your whole life and which you will have to treat for your whole life. life. It is important that the doctor explains that it is a chronic pathology.” Furthermore, “it is a pathology that if not treated early and adequately will obviously have devastating effects. What is recommended – he adds – is always adherence to therapy, listening to the advice that the doctor gives, taking the drugs as prescribed and not giving up, also because, very often, there will also be a need to try more drugs before arrive at an adequate therapy”.

“If there is no early diagnosis, early treatment, therapeutic adherence – concludes Celano – obviously the pathology will show all its signs and the person’s quality of life will be marked by pain and marked, very often, also by the spots that they also create a stigma in the quality of daily life. Without adequate treatment, a person suffering from psoriatic arthritis will have difficulty carrying out daily life activities, at work”, problems in “relationship life, in the family”.