“The Vicini di Pelle site was born from the collaboration between associations and patients, scientific society, patients and AbbVie and offers patients a better disease experience”. These are the words of Davide Boy, Head of Medical Affairs Immunology at AbbVie, who spoke following the Media tutorial organized by AbbVie in Milan, Tuesday 5 December, “Psoriatic arthritis, rheumatic or dermatological disease?” during which the “Vicini di pelle” website was presented, a disease awareness campaign on psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and hidradenitis suppurativa.