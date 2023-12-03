Suara.com – PSIS Semarang CEO AS Sukawijaya suffered injuries to his head which he thought was the result of being hit by a stone during a riot between spectators at the BRI Liga 1 match between hosts PSIS Semarang and PSS Sleman at the Jatidiri Stadium in Semarang, Sunday (3/12/2023).

“He was hit by a stone and was taken to hospital, but his condition is now good,” said Chairman of the PSIS Semarang Match Organizing Committee, Agung Buwono, as quoted by ANTARA.

The man who is familiarly called Yoyok Sukawi was hit by a stone thrown shortly after chaos broke out between supporters of the two teams

Agung explained that the chaos started when PSIS Semarang supporters, Snex, who were in the north stands, mocked each other and PSS Sleman supporters who were in the west stands.

Agung and Yoyok Sukawi went to the Snex stands to stop the action, but were ignored until chaos broke out.

Agung said there were around 1,600 PSS Sleman supporters who came to the Jatidiri Stadium in Semarang, even though there was actually a ban on them coming.

“No attributes. Because there are a lot of them, from a security perspective, they are placed in the western stands,” he said.

Even so, the chaos between PSIS and PSS supporters did not continue outside the stadium. Security officers from the regional committee and the police have made efforts to return to a conducive situation.

Meanwhile, PSS Sleman supporters who used motorbikes and buses were escorted by police to return to their home areas.

In this match, host PSIS Semarang won 1-0 over PSS Sleman.