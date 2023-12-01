Suara.com – Chairman of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) Kaesang Pangarep responded to survey results which showed his party still had an electability of 0.9 percent.

According to him, PSI will still work hard to gain votes in all regions in Indonesia.

“We are still working hard, we’ll see in the 2024 elections,” said Kaesang when met by media crew in the Latuharhary area, Central Jakarta, Friday (1/12/2023).

Even so, he said that currently many people are joining or logging in to his party ahead of the 2024 elections.

“Thank God, so many people have come to us now,” said President Joko Widodo’s flower son.

It is known that the Charta Politica survey results show that PSI’s electability is still at 0.9 percent.

Executive Director of Charta Politika Indonesia Yunarto Wijaya commented on PSI’s electability which was considered still low.

“There is PSI which, even though its billboards beat many of the other big parties and already has a president’s son as chairman, the figure is still at 0.9 percent,” said Yunarto.

For your information, the Charta Politika Indonesia Survey will take place on 26-31 October 2023 with 2,400 respondents.

The respondents were selected randomly or multistage random sampling in 38 provinces.

The survey method is carried out by face-to-face interviews.

Meanwhile, the survey’s margin of error is approximately 2 percent with a survey confidence level of 95 percent.