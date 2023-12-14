Borussia took the lead with Adeyemi and then let themselves be caught again, but finished in first place. Mbappé's goal was disallowed for offside

Elmar Bergonzini

December 13th – 11.15pm – MILAN

Speed, rhythm, class and opportunities. Dortmund-PSG has everything. Even a result that, ultimately, satisfies both. It ends 1-1 with goals from Adeyemi in the 51st minute and Zaire-Emery in the 56th minute. The Germans thus surprisingly won the group with 11 points. The Parisians finished with 8 points, as many as those collected by Milan. But it is PSG who advance to the round of 16. Luis Enrique's team will probably be the strongest of the second-tier teams in the draw. In the middle of injury time, Dortmund wasted a good opportunity with Reus who, if he had been more cynical, would have eliminated the French and given AC Milan passage to the next round…

the race

Luis Enrique dusts off Donnarumma, disqualified in the championship, with former Italians Skriniar, Marquinhos and Hakimi in defence, but above all Barcola, born in 2002, Mbappé and Kolo Muani in attack. Dortmund responds with 4-1-4-1 with Brandt, Bynoe-Gittens, Reus and Adeyemi behind Fullkrug. Terzic therefore chooses all the quality possible. The yellow and blacks immediately create the first opportunity: Wolf breaks through on the right, serves Bynoe-Gittens in the center. The 2004 class could kick, but, shy, he decides to serve Reus but misses the touch. In the 11th minute Donnarumma made his first intervention, doing well to block a dangerous left-footed shot from Reus. The home team takes control of the match and comes close to taking the lead in the 14th minute: Wolf wastes it by kicking out from a particularly advantageous position. PSG wakes up and creates three chances in four minutes: in the 16th minute it is Lee who misses the goal from two steps, then it is Sule who saves a shot from Mbappé on the line who, after having dribbled past Kobel, was convinced he had only to support the shot ball in goal. Finally it is Barcola who hits the post with a shot from the edge. The pace is very high and both teams create sensational opportunities: on the one hand it is Kolo Muani who misses a header, on the other it is Adeyemi who fails to frame the goal after a short clearance from Donnarumma. The last chance of the first half fell to Kolo Muani, sent deep by Mbappé, but Kobel did well to clear it with his foot.

the recovery

The second half begins as the first ended. High pace and opportunities abound: Brandt forces Donnarumma into a good save in the 47th minute, then Hummels (on Hakimi) and Kobel (on Lee) have to intervene. Unlike the first half, however, the goals arrived: in the 51st minute Bensebaini served Fullkrug who did well to put Adeyemi in a position to hit the net and put his players forward. PSG seriously risks elimination and has no more time to waste: in the 56th minute Mbappe has space on the left and first gets rid of Ozacan and then puts the ball in the centre. The yellow and black defense clears poorly and allows Zaire-Emery to kick on goal and beat Kobel. In the last quarter of the match, PSG accelerates: first it is Mbappé who kicks just wide, then it is again the French striker who becomes dangerous, scoring the 2-1 goal, which was disallowed for a slight offside. Although, all things considered, the result is positive for both, both Dortmund and PSG are more focused on attacking than defending. In the final it was Reus who had an excellent opportunity but made a mistake in his control. An opportunity that was lost, paradoxically, with greater bitterness for the Milan fans, who needed a Dortmund victory to advance to the round of 16, than for the German supporters, who can still celebrate first place in the group.

