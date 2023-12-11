Luis Enrique’s turnover jams the offensive mechanisms, making Mbappé nervous. Barcola takes the lead, Mohamed equalizes following a mistake by Donnarumma’s substitute, then the former Kolo-Muani decides with a touch in front of goal

Alessandro Grandesso

December 9th – 11.36pm – Paris (Fra)

A little soft, a little bland, sometimes nervous, like Mbappé, annoyed in the role of central striker and left without a goal. Against Nantes, PSG consolidated first place in the standings with goals from Barcola and above all from Kolo-Muani, the former player who also made up for Tenas’ mistake, promoted between the posts due to Donnarumma’s two-match suspension , sent off in the previous round. A failed test for the former Blaugrana player who the media had presented as the potential new starter, after having openly criticized the Italian for his recent mistakes.

advantage

—

Mbappé’s preamble, after just 18 seconds, challenging Lafont from the edge is nothing but an illusion for PSG. Also because Luis Enrique uses the match to manage energy in view of Wednesday’s match, away to Borussia Dortmund, where the Champions League round of 16 will be at stake. Beyond Tenas, in defense there is confirmation for Pereira in place of Skriniar and alongside Maquinhos, returning to the national team after his injury. Lucho changes everything up front too. Mbappé must give up the left sector to Barcola and position himself on the striker, without even Dembélé’s suggestions, but with Lee on the right. The game thus becomes rather predictable, beyond the usual ball possession, which Nantes does not suffer much. Lee takes a shot after 25′, but without scoring, and the few useful balls and the attentive guest defense end up making Mbappé nervous, almost disoriented. It is no coincidence that the Parisian advantage comes from its favorite area, with Barcola doing the same as Mbappé, exchanging firsts with Vitinha, entering the area to place it in the far corner (41′).

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

mistake

—

Tenas spent some time unemployed, but was then punished for Nantes’ first attack. In the 10th minute Mohamed takes a header from a corner. The deflection is precise and powerful, but Tenas lets it slide over his head on the line. An error in the guests’ only real chance and in a game situation where Donnarumma usually excels. An error that could have cost PSG two points who then managed to remedy it with Lee’s free kick from the right, due to Hernandez’s header, blocked by Lafont at the feet of former player Kolo Muani who fired into the net from close range. In Dortmund on Wednesday, Lucho’s team will have to do much more to secure the round of 16. But at least between the posts it will be Donnarumma’s turn.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED