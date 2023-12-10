The big exclusives for February and March of next year are also known.

These are the first exclusive PS5 games in 2024

The end of the year is setting up the first part of the 2024 calendar in terms of video game launches. While it is true that The Game Awards 2023 has offered a wide range of new titles, it has been more quietly how Sony has prepared the arrival of the first two exclusive PS5 games for the new year.

The first exclusive PS5 game in 2024 will be The Last of Us: Parte II Remastered, a revision of the original PS4 title from 2020. Its main novelty for former players will be a new roguelike survival mode, as well as three new levels that did not appear in the original game. The remaster, which includes graphical and other improvements associated with the console, will also include the modes Improvise with the guitar and Speed ​​​​run. Its launch will be January 19.

The second release, this time as a console exclusive, will be Dark Lighta title already available for PC that now comes to PS5, specifically the January 30th. This sci-fi metroidvania platformer is set in a post-apocalyptic world and casts players as the last hope of a world torn apart and invaded by Dark Creatures.

More releases for PS5 in 2024

Beyond these first two titles, January 2024 will already be an important month of releases with the arrival of Prince of Persia: The Lost CrownTekken 8 and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, while in February it will arrive Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice LeagueBanishers: Ghosts of New Eden, Skull and Bones y Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the latter being also exclusive, as recalled in its musical trailer published the other day. In March we already know about the premiere of Alone in the Dark with Rise of the Roninanother exclusive that was also shown a few days ago at The Game Awards when confirming its release date.

