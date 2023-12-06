You can now download a new firmware update on your PS5.

If it has only been a month since a PS5 update with an unknown purpose, the Sony console has received a firmware version with an important mission: improve platform security. In fact, this new update is now available and updates the firmware to the version 23.02-08.40.00. Although it is true that this is not an update with significant improvements, the company anticipates that its installation performs:

Some security fixes to system softwareImproved system software performance and stabilityImproved messaging and usability on some screens

While it is true that most minor updates improve the performance of the console, the security fix is ​​less frequent, which is why it attracts more attention. In fact, The last striking software update was in Octoberwhen version 23.03-08.20.00 made music in the control center easier to use with a two-column layout that simplified navigation.

Sony seeks 50 million PS5 sold before the end of the year

After the end of Black Friday and with the arrival of the Christmas campaign, Sony hopes that PS5 sales will rebound before the end of the year to reach 50 million consoles sold. Now that the catalog has been reinforced with titles such as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 On sale, it is expected that the renewed console, called by many PS5 Slim, will also help the sales rebound.

That said, another big bet from the company is expected to be announced at The Game Awards 2023, with a DLC for God of War: Ragnarok being highly rumored, which also sounds like an independent game, while GTA VI is already official and could arrive from the hand of a PS5 Pro.

