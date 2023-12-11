PS5 It seems to be now halfway through its cycle, as evidenced by the release of the “Slim” version, but there is still no official news regarding the “Pro” version. Something may have been revealed unofficially.

Insider Tom Henderson shared a long post on Resetera talking about what they should be the features of PS5 Pro, also mentioning a plausible release period for the platform. Let’s see together what these characteristics would be.

manufactured on TSMC N4P equipped with GTX1115 same CPU as standard PS5 with 4.4 GHz peak, 64 KB of L1 cache per core, 512 KB of L2 cache per core and 8 MB of shared L3. the model will feature three innovations: fast archiving (compression and decompression with improved hardware acceleration); Accelerated Ray-Tracing and Upscaling. 16 GB of GDDR6 at 18 Gbps, 576 GB/s memory bandwidth for a 256-bit bus. Rasterization increased between 50 and 60% GPU frequency target of 2.0 GHz RDNA3 architecture with acceptance in Ray-Tracing phase up to RDNA4.

According to what was revealed by the leaker, the console should be presented in about a year: a September 2024 to be precise. We will wait for September confident that the leaker did not make a mistake.

Source: Tom Henderson on Resetera