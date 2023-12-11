The advanced version of PS5 would arrive in 2024 and its official presentation would already have a month of official release to make itself known to the world.

The final stretch of 2023 in the PlayStation environment has been marked by the premiere of new hardware, especially with the premiere of PS5 Slim and PlayStation Portal, while the console itself already exceeds 46 million consoles worldwide. However, all rumors claim that there would still be one more model to arrive in the future, PS5 Pro, of which its technical characteristics could already be known to show even greater potential than the current model. And now it could even have been made known the month of presentation of the console.

Among some of the features that PS5 Pro would have and that insider Tom Henderson had previously leaked, it also shows what could be the moment in which the new Sony console could be revealed to the world. In this sense, The month of September 2024 should be marked in red on the calendar, with a launch planned, presumably, in November 2024. Therefore, there would be less than a year to know all the details of the intergenerational model of the Sony console.

In addition, it is mentioned that this PS5 Pro has three different technologies: fast storage, accelerated ray tracing and scaling. Therefore, all this information must be taken into account, although for now it must be taken as a rumor. Nevertheless, Henderson was the first to mention the existence of PS5 Slimso it is a very reliable source in this sense.

PS6 would arrive sometime in 2028

With a alleged launch in 2024 for this PS5 Pro, we would be halfway through the current generation of consoles, so it is already being discussed when the next one could be released. Therefore, through different official documents it has been known that PS6 and the next Xbox could be available at some point to be determined in 2028so there would still be a lot of fabric to cut for PS5 in this sense, especially when the PS5 Pro arrives on the market.

Therefore, we will have to wait to know new information from Sony in this regardsince if the same dynamic is followed as with the PS5 Slim, nothing should be known until the moment of the official presentation.

