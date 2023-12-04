PlayStation 5 has already sold 46.6 million units worldwide according to Sony’s latest financial report and the console has practically matched the sales of the successful PS4. The system aims to be another triumph for the Japanese company, although that does not mean that it does not experience ups and downs, as demonstrated by a recent report.

PS5 sells 1696 units per hour worldwide

According to information from Finbold, the PS5 has an average daily sales of 40,705 units, this in the period from January to October 2023, the same period in which the Sony console finally left behind the problems derived from the pandemic. at the manufacturing, distribution and sales level. In this regard, it is revealed that the PS5 has sold 1,238,109 units per month285,718 per week and even if you want to consider sales per hour, these are 1696 consoles.

PS5 sales during 2023 – Image: Finbold

PS5 sales in 2023 have been very good, but they have not been exempt from low periods

Regarding the highest and lowest sales points in the indicated period, the PS5 has a ceiling in March 2023 with 1,898,817 units. Curiously, from there a significant drop is recorded that is currently the lowest point with 1,221,162 units in April 2023, just one month later.

PS5 sales during 2023 found stability during May, June and July before skyrocketing in August and September. However, last October sales of 1,228,434 units were reported, a figure close to the lowest point of the year, although the graph is expected to rise significantly once information is available on sales at the beginning of the holiday season.

In this regard, the report indicates that the success of PS5 this year is possible thanks to Sony ensuring constant manufacturing, distribution and availability of the console, something that in turn was possible thanks to the best in the manufacturing process of its SoC .

