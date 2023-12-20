PS5 has sold almost three times more than Xbox Series X|S this year globally, while Nintendo Switch is starting to sell out, according to Ampere.

PlayStation 5 It has been the best-selling console of the year. According to Ampere Analysis estimates, Sony has sold 22.5 million consoles PS5 during 2023, and it is the only one of the three companies that has grown compared to last year, a spectacular 65% more than in 2022.

Nintendo Switch is the one that would have fallen the most, 18% less compared to its sales in 2022, and yet it is in second position, by selling 16.4 million consoles this year.

Xbox Series 7.6 million consoles during 2023a decrease of 15% compared to last year.

This is, therefore, the three main players in the console industry, Sony, Nintendo and Microsoft, although yes, in an increasingly changing ecosystem, with streaming gaming and subscription income gaining strength.

PlayStation 5 is the best-selling console of the current generation, waiting for what Nintendo does

This information comes from the firm Ampere Analysis, published in the Financial Times. It coincides with Sony's official statement in which they announce that PS5 has already been sold 50 million consoles worldwide since its launch three years ago.

Sony has managed to sell 50 million consoles between November 2020 and the first week of December 2023.

It reaches this figure faster (a week earlier) than PS4, which in total sold 117 million unitsa figure that Sony hopes to surpass.

This year is the first Christmas where there are no PS5 supply problems (where in fact it is common to find it in bundles or with offers).

What will happen to PS5, Xbox and Switch in 2024?

The launch of PS5 Pro, rumored for the end of 2024, would help maintain the longevity of the console during the generation, at the same time that Microsoft already seems to be thinking about bringing forward its new console to 2026.

And naturally, all analysts, including those at Ampere, agree that they expect Nintendo to launch “Switch 2” during 2024, in view of the evident decline (18% less sales from one year to the next) of Nintendo Switch, despite the fact that its global figures continue to be very high (more than double that of a much more modern console like Xbox).