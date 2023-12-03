Discover one of the first exclusive PlayStation 5 games for next year.

Discover one of the first exclusive PS5 games for 2024

Today it stands out to know that PS4 will recover a game canceled two years ago that in turn will be playable on PlayStation 5 thanks to the console’s backward compatibility. However, it continues to strengthen its catalog with new titles, making itself known now a new exclusivity that will arrive next year.

While January will be the month of The Last of Us Part II Remastered by rescuing the award-winning Naughty Dog game by adding improvements and additional content, the Pacific Drive will arrive on February 22, a title developed by Ironwood Studios and published by Ironwood Studios. Announced in September 2022, it was originally planned for this year, until it was delayed to early 2024. Additionally, This is a console exclusive for PlayStationalso being available on PC but not on Xbox or Nintendo Switch.

Pacific Drive is a driving and survival game in which the player’s only companion is his vehicle, with which he has to navigate a surreal recreation of the northeastern United States and face supernatural dangers as he enters the Olympic Exclusion Zone. Each nature excursion contains unique and strange challenges while the vehicle is repaired and upgraded in an abandoned garage.

Sony seeks to reach 50 million PS5 sold before the end of the year

After the end of Black Friday and with the arrival of the Christmas campaign, Sony hopes that PS5 sales will rebound before the end of the year to reach 50 million consoles sold. While it is true that the catalog has been strengthened and there are great games like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on sale, another big bet from the company is expected to be announced at The Game Awards 2023, with a DLC for God of War: Ragnarok being highly rumored, which also sounds like an independent game.

