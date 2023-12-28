The PlayStation blog becomes the source that confirms a new PS5 exclusive for next year.

PS5 anticipates the arrival of a new exclusive game in 2024

While there are those who say goodbye to the year by consulting the PlayStation Wrap-Up 2023 to discover gaming statistics on PS4 and PS5, Sony is already looking to 2024 remembering what its big releases will be. The company has shared a post on the PlayStation blog in which it begins by remembering imminent releases such as The Last of Us II Remastered (January 19), Tekken 8 (January 26) and Helldivers II (February 8). However, the launch of one more PS5 exclusive has been confirmed.

Beyond Rise of the Roninthe work of Team Ninja that applies the mastery of the action genre seen in the Nioh and the Ninja Gaiden series to the action role-playing game, Foamstars, a new online 4 versus 4 group title in which Square Enix replaces the Splatoon ink for bubbles, 2024 will be the launch year of Stellar Blade.

Originally known as Project EVE, the title is Korean developer Shift Up's first foray into consoles. Stellar Blade will be an action and adventure game exclusively for PS5 by taking over the second party studio. This hack n' slash title puts players in the shoes of Eve, her heroine, as she confronts the Naytibas and her devastating crusade on Earth, while the survivors escape to an outer space colony.

What to expect from Stellar Blade

It was last September when the latest details of Stellar Blade were released, a game that will combine action with incredible graphics and a mature story to create something totally new. However, no trailer has been seen for more than a year of this proposal full of combat in which you will have to master balanced attacks and defenses to survive the hordes of enemies from out of this world.

Fortunately, Stellar Blade will end up arriving next year for PS5 as another exclusive for the console.

