2023 is coming to an end and platform and device summaries are the order of the day. Everyone shares their statistics on streaming TV, music, video games, but what about adult content? In this case, the controversy, and the user's privacy, remain in the hands of the sites themselves and in the case of a very famous one, PlayStation He showed that he continues to break it.

Video: SONY confirms piracy

The PS5 breaks it on a well-known adult website

The adult content channel PornHub presented its 2023 statistics and trends report and of course there is a section dedicated to visits and searches made from video game consoles. According to this year's summary, Sony systems, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, are the ones that generate the most traffic on this website from consoles.

However, this year an important phenomenon happened as visits to PornHub from a PS5 increased 77.3%, while those from PS4 fell 16.7%.

Now, if you're wondering, how the hell did they watch that content from a PS5 since it doesn't have a browser? We will only tell you, based on our research, that it was possible to do it through Twitter integration | X, which the console had until a few weeks ago since it has already been removed, from both PS4 and PS5.

PlayStation is king on PornHub

Which consoles drive the most traffic to this adult site?

Regarding the traffic generated on PornHub during 2023 via consoles, 41.6% came from PS4, while 40.1% came from PS5. 16.7% of the users of this adult site entered from an Xbox console and the remaining 1.6% did so from another console, in this case called Nintendo 3DS and PlayStation Vita.

This is not the first time that Sony consoles have taken the top spots on this adult site for traffic generated from consoles. In the end, this is a result that is not surprising since PS4 and PS5 have a user base that numbers more than 100 million and some of them not only use their console to play games or watch series on Netflix.

Stay informed, at LEVEL UP.

Video: Sony is a thing of the past

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News