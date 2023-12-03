A PEGI registration anticipates the more than possible launch of a canceled game for the Sony console.

PS4 would already have an additional confirmed launch

While it is true that PlayStation 5 has become Sony’s main console after being on the market for more than three years, the truth is that Its predecessor PS4 is knowing how to keep up with receiving titles of all kinds throughout the year. Without going any further, major 2023 releases such as Hogwarts Legacy, Diablo IV, Assassin’s Creed: Mirage or Resident Evil 4 have been present on the platform, which now recovers a launch canceled two years ago.

The Gematsu media reports through social network X that the PS4 version of Guild of Darkstell is back on track from Red Art Games. The news comes after PEGI, the organization responsible for rating games in Europe, rated the release of a PS4 version of the game. Curiously, The title canceled its version for the Sony console in June 2021.

Looks like the PS4 version of Guild of Darksteel is coming back via Red Art Games, who seems to be doing a physical release for PS4 and Switch: https://t.co/zpOHNnmiRi https://t.co/T0iYkAOEMf pic.twitter.com/mDJLVVOhXS — Gematsu (@gematsu) November 27, 2023

Guild of Darkstell was released on July 15, 2021 for Nintendo Switch and PC after canceling its PS4 version a month before its launch. The title offers a side-scrolling adventure with cinematic flair, set in an exciting and complex dark fantasy world. The player follows the Sellswordan immortal who tries to make sense of his eternal life by joining the Darksteel Guild to become one of his immortal mercenaries and investigate the mysterious tunnels that run through the underground of Ravenrock.

Now, the game’s new rating includes a new version for Nintendo Switch, suggesting a physical releaseperhaps to increase the popularity of the title, which only accumulates 13 reviews on platforms as important as Steam.

Sony seeks to reach 50 million PS5 sold before the end of the year

After the end of Black Friday and with the arrival of the Christmas campaign, Sony hopes that PS5 sales will rebound before the end of the year to reach 50 million consoles soldwhich would ensure a player base that gets leave PS4 behind completelya console that has benefited from the company’s big releases until recently.

