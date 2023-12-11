This Thursday, December 14, a game is published that is launched for the most nostalgic players.

Lovers of the classic 90s platforms are in luck

Join the conversation

The official PlayStation channel on YouTube has just published the Raccoo Venture launch traileran adventure and platform game that It will be released this Thursday, December 14 on both PS4 and PS5. Despite being an indie title, it is a spiritual successor to the classic 3D platform genre of the 90s that aims to conquer those nostalgic for this era as well as reach today’s players.

Con a hero that can be customized while discovering new friends who will help him on a journey to recover the sacred relics by defeating different enemies and overcoming challengesthe protagonist must discover his true destiny through a world full of magic and secret objects.

Save the harmony of the world and prevent chaos from returning to the land of Verta. But to do this, many puzzles and the most unusual enemies will cross your path.

The keys to Raccoo Venture

Simple gameplay Stylized graphics with excellent animations Numerous puzzles and secrets throughout the maps Memorable collectibles, Special Costumes that will give new appearances and personalize our esteemed hero. Search for answers to the mysteries of the world, expanding new horizons in this magical land

Raccoo Venture It arrived in early access just four years agothe time that has had to pass for its final version to be ready to be published on PS4 and PS5 in digital format, as well as in Nintendo Switch, Xbox One y Xbox Series S|X, while on PC it will be through Steam. At the moment, no token in the game has its reserve open, which means its price is unknown.

Through five worlds with unique levels To explore, we will have to see if the game’s platforms and its puzzles, mini-games and final bosses manage to make Raccoo Venture a worthy tribute to the best classic platform games in history.

Join the conversation