The Christmas season is very close and it is likely that many gamers PlayStation 4 y PlayStation 5 want to take advantage of their December holidays to play the PS Plus title offer. Luckily, it seems that Sony wants to pamper the service’s subscribers with a very interesting game.

Every month, the company updates the library of games offered to members of PS Plus Extra y PS Plus Premium (Deluxe). It is expected that the December 13th The next additions to the service are confirmed, but a leak revealed one of the titles that will supposedly join the bookstore.

PS Plus: one of the games that will arrive on the service in December is leaked; It’s a Final Fantasy

As discovered by the Push Square media, the leak took place through a campaign of PS Starsthe initiative that allows players to earn points for meeting objectives and playing certain titles.

According to the information, the “PS Plus game catalog: essential this month” campaign asks users of Sony consoles to play Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, a spin-off that debuted in 2022, to obtain 50 points.

The striking thing is that the action video game Square Enix conspicuous by its absence at all levels of PlayStation Plus. Thus, community members theorize that this proposal will arrive on the service in mid-December along with other games.

We remind you that this information is not confirmed, so it is unknown if this title will join the subscription program catalog. Luckily, the official reveal is very close, so Sony will clear up all doubts very soon. The confirmed games are expected to arrive on PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium (Deluxe) on Decembre 19th.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin would be one of the surprises of December

What is Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin?

For people who don’t know, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is a spin-off developed by Team Ninja, authors of Ninja Gaiden and Nioh. Although there are still many role-playing elements, the focus is on action and hack and slash confrontations.

In this game, people will put themselves in the shoes of Jack and they will visit Cornelia again to relive the events of the first Final Fantasy from a totally different perspective.

But tell us, would you like this spin-off to be one of the December games? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more news related to Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. On the other hand, visit this page to find the latest PS Plus news.

