Voting has officially closed to elect the Game of the Year second Playstation Blog. The vote took into account exclusively of the preferences ofloyal Sony community who voted to elect his favorite games this year and the different ones subcategories available.

Let's find out together what the numerous ones were elected winners:

The award as “Best New Character” was assigned to Venom, which with its arrival in the successful saga Marvel’s Spider-man by Insomniac has received a lot of acclaim from its community.

The award as “Best new story” going to Marvel’s Spider-man 2 which seems to have convinced all Spider-Man fans in its exciting narrative segment, and which also takes home awards of the caliber of:

Best PlayStation Graphics

Best Sound Design

Better use of DualSense

Better Accessibility

Best Soundtrack

The award for “Best Art Direction” was instead brought home by the new masterpiece by Remedy: Alan Wake 2which thanks to its technical impact and its narrative power has left its mark in the hearts of many gamers.

The award for “Best multiplayer experience” going to Baldur’s Gate IIIthe title of Running which broke every record and this year also took home the highly coveted GOTY 2023.

The award as “Best expansion” goes to Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty which was revealed to be the DLC capable of definitively reviving the fortunes of the highly ambitious game of CD Projekt RED.

Then it's up to the prize as “Best game going” which is won by Fortniteal “Best sports game” which is won by EA Sports FC 24and at “Best indie game” which is won by the delightful pixelart work Sea of Stars.

Virtual reality also had its space and the award as “Best PS VR2 game” was brought home by Resident Evil VIII: Village than with his VR Mode turned out to be one of this year's surprises.

Thus we arrive at the award for “PS4 Game of the Year” won by Hogwarts Legacyafter an acute fight against cotton wool Resident Evil IV (with only 2% of votes)

This edition ends on a high note with the award for “Best PS5 game” of the year, won by Marvel’s Spider-man 2which certainly turns out to be the title with the highest prize haul of this rich 2023.