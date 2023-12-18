It cannot be denied that today privacy and security stand as the great pillars and are becoming increasingly important due to the multitude of attacks or constant frauds with cybercriminals looking for new victims on a daily basis.

In this complex and unwanted scenario, concepts such as Proxy, VPN and Tor, unknown to the vast majority of societyare presented as guardians of privacy, each with its own characteristics and advantages.

That is why, and with the aim that these three tools penetrate everyone's conscience, you will learn in this report what they are and, above all, what their advantages are.

With all this information, we hope that you choose any of them wisely and with knowledge of what they offer users.

It's time to delve into the differences between Proxy, VPN and Tor

Proxy: a digital mask

It's time to get started with Proxy, a tool that operates as an intermediary between the user and the online destination.

The abbreviation of “procurator” in English not only suggests its representative role, but also its main function: hide the user's real IP address. The Proxy works by redirecting traffic through its servers, a technique known as “proxying.”

This Useful for accessing websites that are blocked or restricted in certain locations. An example: imagine that you are traveling in a foreign country and you want to access your favorite series, but you encounter geographical restrictions.

This is where a Proxy can be your ally. By using a Proxy service, your real IP address is hidden, and you can access the content as if you were in your home country. This process allows you to bypass geographic restrictions and unlock specific content.

This translates into a first line of defense for maintaining anonymity online. However, despite their function of hiding IP addresses, Proxies have certain limitations as they do not encrypt all traffic, leaving data vulnerable during transmission.

VPN – Encrypted Tunnel for Privacy

On the other hand, there are Virtual Private Networks (VPN), which go further in terms of security and privacy compared to Proxies.

By establishing an encrypted tunnel between the user's device and the VPN server, all communications are wrapped in a layer of security. This encryption ensures that even if someone intercepts the traffic, they will only see data that is not understood.

Sign up for NordVPN

Use one of the most used VPNs in the world to browse safely, from other countries and from all your devices with NordVPN from €3.99.

VPN security packages

VPNs are valuable not only for hiding the IP address, but also for ensuring the confidentiality of transmitted information. For example, a public WiFi network is often really necessary, but it is also a very juicy terrain for possible security threats.

This is where a VPN comes into play. When you connect on your device, all your internet traffic is encrypted, providing an additional layer of security. Now, even on a public WiFi network, your data is protected from possible attacks.

However, it is crucial to choose a trustworthy VPN provider, as some may store activity logs, defeating the purpose of privacy. In this case two in particular stand out, although there are many:

ExpressVPN: Recognized for its speed and security, it has servers in numerous countries and an easy-to-use interface. It is a popular choice for those looking for a fast and secure browsing experience. NordVPN: Noted for its focus on user privacy, it offers an extensive network of servers and advanced security features. It is known for its strict policy of not keeping logs of user activity.

VPN deals at Surfshark

VPN with high privacy, unlimited devices, tracker blocker and 3,200+ servers in 100 countries

Surfshark VPN Offer

Tor: Navigating the layers of anonymity

Finally, The Onion Router (Tor) is a specialized network that provides a high degree of anonymity.

Tor directs traffic through a series of volunteer nodes, creating layers of encryption like an onion. This decentralized approach makes it difficult to trace the origin of information. A well-known example is accessing the Dark Web, a part of the Internet not indexed by conventional search engines.

Here, where privacy is essential, Tor becomes the most logical choice. When using the Tor browser, your traffic is redirected through a network of nodes, keeping your identity anonymous.

Which one to choose: customize privacy according to your preferences

If you're mainly looking to unblock geo-restricted content or access specific services quickly, a proxy could be your choice.. A proxy allows you to change your IP address, but keep in mind that it does not provide the same level of encryption as a VPN. Examples like HideMyAss or Hola VPN Proxy may be suitable for specific unblocking and speed needs. If you are someone who values ​​online privacy and seeks a balance between speed and security, a VPN is the right choice.. They offer advanced security features and strict no-logs policies. If your top priority is privacy and you don't mind sacrificing speed for anonymity, Tor is the key option. It routes your traffic through a network of volunteers, exceptionally hiding your identity. However, please note that the speed may be slower due to routing through multiple nodes.

In summary, Choosing between Proxy, VPN and Tor largely depends on your specific preferences and circumstances..

The key is to understand your priorities, whether it's extreme privacy, uncompromised speed, or occasional unlocking, and select the tool that best suits your needs.