Minister of Education and Culture Nadiem Makarim gave a speech via video link when UNESCO designated the healthy culture of herbal medicine as an intangible cultural heritage. Photo/Indonesian Embassy in Pretoria

LOW – The UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) Convention Committee has designated Jamu Healthy Culture as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Jamu Healthy Culture is the thirteenth Indonesian WBTB which has been successfully inscribed on the UNESCO WBTB list. Previously, Indonesia had inscribed twelve other cultural elements as UNESCO WBTB, namely Wayang (2008), Keris (2008), Batik (2009), Batik Education and Training (2009), Angklung (2010), Saman Dance (2011), Noken (2012), Three Traditional Dance Genres in Bali (2015), The Art of Pinisi Shipbuilding (2017), The Pencak Silat Tradition (2019), Pantun (2020), and Gamelan (2021).

Healthy Culture Jamu includes traditional skills and cultural values ​​related to traditional natural medicines made from plants and spices as well as traditional treatment methods that aim to improve health by increasing the body’s immunity.

The Jamu culture is believed to have existed since the 8th century AD, as evidenced by the reliefs at Borobudur Temple and ancient manuscripts such as the Kakawin Ramayana and Serat Centini.

UNESCO notes the cultural value of herbal medicine as a means of cultural expression and building connections between humans and the universe. UNESCO also recognizes that the Healthy Culture of Jamu supports the Sustainable Development Goals, including Goal number 3. Health and Well-being, number 5. Gender Equality, number 12 Responsible Production and Consumption, and number 16. Life on Land.

In remarks delivered via video message after the announcement of the inscription, Minister of Education and Culture Nadiem Makarim expressed pride in the designation of Healthy Herbal Medicine Culture as an Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO.

“From ancient times until now, herbal medicine culture has continued to be studied, developed and passed down from generation to generation. Herbal medicine has become part of the way of life in Indonesia,” said Nadiem.

Minister of Education and Culture Nadiem Makarim also said that Indonesia will continue to preserve herbal medicine through formal and non-formal education and training, as well as through research, development and innovation in herbal medicine.

The Extraordinary Plenipotentiary Ambassador (LBBP) of the Republic of Indonesia to the Republic of South Africa and the Republic of Botswana, the Kingdom of Eswatini and the Kingdom of Lesotho, Saud Purwanto Krisnawan, in a release issued by the Indonesian Embassy in Pretoria, Wednesday (6/12/2023), said that the designation of Herbal Healthy Culture as WBTB is a positive thing in order to continue to promote Indonesian culture.