On the night between Friday and Saturday in Tel Aviv, Israel, hundreds of people gathered to protest in various places in the city, including the Ministry of Defense and a military base, after the army announced that it had killed I mistakenly took three Israeli civilian hostages during combat in the northern Gaza Strip. This is not the first time this has happened: this week the army announced that it had found the bodies of five hostages probably killed in the bombings. But it is the first time that hostages have been killed directly by Israeli soldiers during the fighting, by mistake. The announcement was made by the army spokesman himself, Daniel Hagari.

Protests against the government and in favor of the hostages have become relatively common in the last two months in Israel: they are often animated by relatives of the hostages themselves, and are generally well attended. On Friday night, protesters carried placards with photographs of the kidnapped people. The main request is that the Israeli government find an agreement for the release of over 130 hostages still held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The three hostages killed were Yotam Haim, 28 years old, Alon Shamriz, 26 years old, and Samer Fuad El-Talalka, 24. Haim and Shamriz lived in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, one of those attacked by Hamas, while El-Talalka was an Arab Israeli who worked in the Nir Am kibbutz.

Army spokesman Hagari said Israeli soldiers encountered them “in a combat zone with many terrorists” and mistook them for a threat. They fired, and only later did they realize that they were not Hamas militiamen but Israeli civilians.

It is not clear how the meeting between the three hostages and the Israeli soldiers occurred. The army believes it is possible that in the confusion of the fighting the three young men managed to escape from their captors, or that they were abandoned by the fleeing militiamen. The army has promised that it will investigate the matter, and that there will be “transparency” about what happened.

The killing of the three young men greatly affected the movement of the relatives of the hostages also because the parents of some of them were quite active in the media, and had often spoken about their experience and the hope of their children's return.

Avi Shamriz, Alon's father, just this week gave an interview to Israeli television, in which he spoke about his activism for his son's release: «During the day I am busy communicating (in favor of my son). At night, in my bed, I am shocked by the pain,” he said. He had also harshly criticized the Israeli government: «I am furious with the members of our government. They should have already found a way to free everyone”, and in another part of the interview he added: “I want my son to be here tomorrow.”