The US will form a maritime task force with its allies to protect ships from Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. Photo/Illustration

WASHINGTON – United States of America (US) plans to form a naval task force with its allies to protect ships in Red Sea from attacks by Yemeni rebels, groups Houthi .

“As you heard yesterday…we are in discussions with our partners and allies regarding a maritime task force,” Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder told reporters as reported by The New Arab, Wednesday (6/12/2023).

The Houthi group has attacked and seized a number of ships they say are linked to Israel in waters near Yemen since the Zionist state began its brutal war on the Gaza Strip last October.

“It is important to underscore that Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in international waters underscore the fact that this is an international problem,” Ryder stressed.

“These three ships sail in international waters, representing different countries in terms of where the ships are flagged and who their crew members are. “So the negotiations are ongoing,” he added.

The Pentagon spokesman said the maritime task force would consist of 38 countries. According to him, the coalition will not determine a certain level of participation from any member country.

“The contribution is determined by each country and therefore may vary depending on its ability to contribute assets and its availability to provide those assets at any given time,” he explained.

Last month, in the first such incident, the Iran-backed Houthi group seized a cargo ship linked to Israel, warning the US and their allies that they would attack more ships because of their support for Israel.