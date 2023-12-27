Suara.com – Kiesha Alvaro fulfilled her promise to appear as a witness at the divorce trial of Okie Agustina and Gunawan Dwi Cahyo at the Bogor Religious Court, Wednesday (27/12/2023). Kiesha did not provide her own testimony.

“Just my brother-in-law and I,” said Kiesha Alvaro.

Kiesha Alvaro voluntarily volunteered to be a witness at Okie Agustina's divorce trial. He submitted this application several weeks ago.

Okie Agustina and her child, Kiesha Alvaro at the Bogor Religious Court, West Java, Friday (10/11/2023) (Suara.com/Adiyoga Priyambodo)

“A few weeks ago, I myself asked to be a witness,” explained Keisha Alvaro.

Kiesha Alvaro knows very well the household problems of Okie Agustina and Gunawan Dwi Cahyo. Including the viral photo which is said to be proof of Gunawan's affair. Therefore, Kiesha was confident in conveying everything she knew to the judge.

“I was a witness from the beginning of the wedding, photos of all kinds of disputes continued to go viral. I saw everything,” explained Kiesha Alvaro.

Kiesha Alvaro also felt that no one was more suitable to be a witness at Okie Agustina's divorce trial than herself. Kiesha is afraid that witnesses brought in from outside parties will give exaggerated statements.

“I don't want people who are witnesses to be exaggerated. “That's why it's better if I just do it, I'm an adult and I can do it,” said Kiesha Alvaro.

Now, Kiesha Alvaro has fulfilled her duty to help make Okie Agustina's wish for a divorce from Gunawan Dwi Cahyo come true. Kiesha hopes that Okie's divorce lawsuit against Gunawan can be decided immediately so that it doesn't drag on.

“I want to finish it quickly. I know mom and dad are tired. “From the start, my mother didn't want it to take long,” said Kiesha Alvaro.

Okie Agustina herself did not come to court when Kiesha Alvaro gave testimony for her. Kiesha said her mother was not fit.

“Mother is sick. “He said he felt uncomfortable earlier, because he couldn't accompany me,” said Kiesha Alvaro.

Okie Agustina filed for divorce from Gunawan Dwi Cahyo after their household was highlighted by the issue of infidelity on December 10 2023 at the Bogor Religious Court. According to Okie's version, Gunawan had admitted that he had been with another woman.

Apart from the issue of cheating, Gunawan Dwi Cahyo has actually expressed his desire to separate from Okie Agustina since a month ago. Later, he felt like he didn't feel Okie's role as wife because he was separated by distance due to work factors.

In the latest interview, Gunawan Dwi Cahyo also considered the divorce from Okie Agustina to be an accumulation of domestic problems, which he said had been going on for two years.

Okie Agustina and Gunawan Dwi Cahyo met in the mediation room. However, they still stick to their initial decision to divorce.