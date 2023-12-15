Suara.com – What Nagita Slavina wears often invites admiration. The bags, clothes, and footwear such as flat shoes that she wears are not only fashionable, but also often have fantastic prices.

Therefore, Nagita Slavina's fashion style can show which social class she belongs to. For example, these flat shoes show that Nagita Slavina comes from an Old Money family.

Judging from the Instagram account @fanpage_nagitaslavina, Raffi Ahmad's wife was just seen wearing flat shoes from the luxury brand Loro Piana.

The Loro Piana flat shoes she is wearing are the white Rebecca Ballerinas series.

Quoted from the official website, these flat shoes are made from calf leather with semi-glossy vegetable treatment. This creates a texture that is very smooth, dense and firm to the touch.

Nagita Slavina wears Loro Piana flat shoes. (Instagram/@fanpage_nagitaslavina)

This series of Loro Piana flat shoes also has a slightly rounded and pointed tip. The simple design is very versatile for use in various events.

Even though the model looks simple, one pair is priced at USD 920 or around Rp. 14.2 million. Of course, this is quite a high price for flat shoes.

For your information, Loro Piana is one of the most well-known brands in the luxury fashion industry.

This brand is known for fashion products made from high quality materials without flashy branding. Not surprisingly, Loro Piana is popular with the upper class who choose a quiet luxury appearance.

This Italian brand was founded in 1924 by Pietro Loro Piana, who focused on making high-quality woolen fabrics.

However, in 2013, this company became part of LVMH, a company that oversees many well-known luxury brands.