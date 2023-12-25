Suara.com – Responding to questions that arose regarding Cawapres Gibran Rakabuming Raka's statement regarding digital downstreaming during the vice presidential debate last Friday (22/12/2023), Prabowo Gibran's National Campaign Team (TKN) Expert Council spoke. According to him, the term digital downstreaming is a new term for some groups, but it is very important.

According to Budiman, the digital downstream narrative conveyed by Gibran at yesterday's vice presidential debate meant that the Advanced Indonesia Coalition was determined to build a digital economy from upstream to downstream.

“Currently Indonesia's digital economy is quite good. However, building a digital economy is not enough just to develop applications in the transportation or retail sector. “With the current digital trend, digital downstreaming must be utilized for many other sectors,” said Budiman Sudjatmiko to journalists on Sunday (24/12/2023) in Jakarta.

Budiman Sudjatmiko explained that digital downstreaming has two meanings. The first is preparing network infrastructure or internet connectivity and building a digital device industry.

“Therefore, in our vision and mission and fastest program, we have ensured to provide internet access and digital literacy for the Indonesian people, especially for areas that were previously unreachable,” said Budiman.

This will certainly create a wave of business digitalization and additional human resources in the digital sector which can be directed towards the development of blockchain, AI, machine learning, big data analytics.

In the second meaning, Budiman explained that digital downstreaming also aims to digitize the strategic industrial supply chain in Indonesia.

“Digitalization will increase productivity and efficiency in industrial processes at all levels. “For example, in agriculture you can use technology to develop fertilizer and superior seeds, IoT Smartfarming, or e-commerce specifically for food,” said Budiman.

This trend has indeed been demonstrated in various sectors such as food, transportation, retail, logistics and mining, which brings trillions in profits to Indonesia and has an economic potential of up to IDR 11,000 trillion.

Budiman explained that the concept of this ecosystem approach is known as DNA, namely Device, Network and Application.

He further explained that digital downstreaming would give Indonesia a data commodity with enormous economic value. According to Budiman, this needs to be addressed by strengthening digital security in Indonesia.

“Because data is processed digitally with AI, machine learning, big data, blockchain, cyber security and cyber defense as stated by Gibran are very important to protect our economic commodities,” he said.

This is confirmed by many reports stating that the value of data commodities in the market is already very competitive. In 2017, The Economist stated that the market value of data was more valuable than oil.

“We will advance Indonesia from all strategic angles. “This will be very possible if we carry out digital downstreaming based on these two pillars which are very strategic and focused,” concluded Budiman.