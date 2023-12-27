loading…

Yair Lapid is a well-known opposition figure in Israel. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Israel, which is carrying out genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, has a number of important political figures.

One prominent figure is Yair Lapid, an opposition politician who recently called for the removal of Benjamin Netanyahu from the seat of Israeli prime minister (PM).

Journalist Background

Yair Lapid was born on November 5, 1963 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Before entering the world of politics, Lapid had a background as a successful journalist and television presenter.

Her journalist career included writing for leading newspapers, and she later hosted a well-known news show on Israeli television.

His experience in the world of media gave him a deep understanding of the issues facing the Israeli state and society.

Political Career

Lapid entered politics in 2012 when he founded the Yesh Atid political party, which focuses on social and economic issues.

In the general elections to the Knesset (Israel's parliament) in the same year, his party achieved extraordinary success by winning 19 seats out of a total of 120 seats.

This success made Yair Lapid become Israel's Minister of Finance in the coalition government led by Benjamin Netanyahu.

As Minister of Finance, Lapid was involved in various economic and social reforms aimed at addressing economic inequality and improving the education system.

Although some of his policies have drawn criticism, Lapid has succeeded in achieving some positive changes in Israel's economic structure.