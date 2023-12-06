loading…

Director General (Dirjen) of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo/AP

GENEVA – Director General (Dirjen) of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, emphasized that health services in Gaza amidst the Israeli onslaught are very inadequate.

This is because hospitals in Gaza can currently accommodate patients three times their capacity. So many patients are not treated properly due to the large number of victims falling.

Not only that, Tedros also called for implementing a ceasefire to minimize casualties. So what is the figure of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus? The following is a review of his profile.

Profile of WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Quoted from the official website of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was born in the city of Asmara, Eritrea, a country located in northeastern Africa.

In his educational history, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus earned a Bachelor’s degree in Biology from Asmara University before continuing his studies for a Master of Science (MSc) in Infectious Disease Immunology at the University of London.

After that, he obtained a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Public Health from the University of Nottingham and received an Honorary Scholarship from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

After completing his studies he returned to Ethiopia to support health services. Initially, he worked as a malaria expert in the field before heading regional health services.

Then Tedros also held important positions in the Ethiopian federal government for more than a decade as Minister of Health and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Having served as Minister of Health from 2005 to 2012, Tedros led reform of the country’s health system with a focus on universal health coverage.

Its performance includes providing health services in remote areas. Under his leadership, Ethiopia expanded its health infrastructure, developed innovative health financing mechanisms, and increased the number of health workers.