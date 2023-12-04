loading…

Al-Aqsa Mosque preacher Sheikh Ikrimah Said Sabri, whose house was raided by Israeli police and intelligence forces. Photo/Anadolu

JERUSALEM – The team Israel has stormed the house of al-Aqsa Mosque preacher Sheikh Ikrimah Said Sabri in the Al-Sawana neighborhood, East Jerusalem. He is a famous figure because he has been arrested several times by Zionist troops.

“A large group of Israeli police and intelligence officers raided buildings, including the apartment where 85-year-old Sheikh Sabri lives in the Sawaneh neighborhood of East Jerusalem on Sunday morning,” an eyewitness told Anadolu.

“The troops attached a demolition order to the door of the building, citing ‘unauthorized construction’,” the eyewitness continued.

In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society said Israeli police issued an order for Sabri to appear for interrogation at the al-Masqubiyya detention center in West Jerusalem.

The NGO said the al-Aqsa Mosque preacher would be questioned by Israel’s internal security service, the Shin Bet.

Speaking to local media, Sabri said he would likely be asked about an Israeli court’s decision last week to allow silent prayers for Jews inside the al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

“This (Israel’s decision) is rejected by all of us because the al-Aqsa Mosque is specifically for Muslims,” ​​he said.

Last week, an Israeli judge issued an unprecedented ruling allowing Jews to perform “silent prayers” inside the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, saying the ritual was not a “criminal act.”

The decision has sparked international condemnation, prompting Israel’s Central Court in East Jerusalem to overturn it.