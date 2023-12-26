loading…

Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) senior advisor Razi Mousavi. Photo/REUTERS

TEHERAN – Razi Mousavi, who was a senior advisor to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was reportedly killed by an Israeli airstrike outside the Syrian capital, Damascus.

Iran's official news agency, IRNA, on December 25, 2023 reported, “Mousavi was killed in a Zionist regime attack several hours ago in the Zainabiyah district on the outskirts of Damascus.”

In a statement read on state TV, the IRGC said, “The usurping and barbaric Zionist regime will pay for this crime.”

It was stated that Mousavi had been the target of Israeli assassinations several times. However, in several attempts, the IRGC senior always managed to escape.

Meanwhile, Israel itself has not yet commented. However, there is news that says that Zionists are preparing an attack that could cover Syria and Lebanon.

Profil Razi Mousavi

Reporting from Al Jazeera, Razi Mousavi is one of the oldest IRGC commanders in Syria and Lebanon, he has served in this region since the 80s.

Mousavi himself is known to have held the rank of brigadier general, and was one of the long-time advisors to the Revolutionary Guard and fellow martyr, Lieutenant General Hajj Qassem Soleimani.

Israel accuses him of being a key figure in arms smuggling networks from Iran to Syria, Iraq to Syria, and ending Hezbollah in Lebanon, as well as being very influential in what Iran calls the Axis of Resistance.

A report from IRNA said Mousavi was among those accompanying Qassem Soleimani, head of the IRGC's elite Quds Force, who was killed in a United States drone strike in Iraq in 2020.

Media reports said Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said, “The attack is a sign of the Zionist regime's frustration and weakness in the region and they will definitely suffer the consequences.”

(she)