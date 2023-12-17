Suara.com – Persibo Bojonegoro is only an Indonesian club from League 3, but their name has been widely discussed in cyberspace recently.

It is not without reason that the name Persibo Bojonegoro is often mentioned. The reason is, one of their players, Ahmad Faizul, managed to score a spectacular goal.

Even one of the overseas Instagram social media accounts, @433, re-uploaded footage of this spectacular goal.

Ahmad Faizul's goal was created when Persibo hosted Inter Muda Kediri on the fourth matchday of Group H League 3 East Java at the Letjen H. Soedirman Stadium, Bojonegoro, last Wednesday (13/12/2023).

This beautiful goal was created starting from Persibo's midfield which sent a cross into the Inter Muda Kediri defense.

Ahmad Faizul who received the bait then touched the ball with his heel, while jumping, and turned his body when receiving the bait.

There was so much discussion about Ahmad Faizul from Persibo that it gave rise to many comments about how this goal would win the Puskas Award.

Puskas Award is an award given to the soccer player with the most beautiful goal in a certain season. Puskas award is held every year with three finalist candidates.

So, what are Persibo Bojonegoro's actions like?

Persibo Bojonegoro profile

For fans of old Indonesian football, Persibo Bojonegoro is definitely not an unfamiliar club. The reason is, this club has been quite big for some time and has even become one of the oldest clubs in Indonesia, especially East Java.

Persibo was founded by the Regent of Bojonegoro, Raden Temenggung Sukardi, on March 12 1949. However, Persibo's path was not smooth and even went into hiatus in 1960.

Therefore, Persibo Bojonegoro only really actively appeared in official PSSI competitions in the mid-2000s. They were even immediately promoted to Division One (League 2) in 2003.

Persibo Bojonegoro's achievements in the 2000s included winning Division Two (League 3) in 2006 and winning Division One in 2007/08 and the 2009/10 season.

Not only in the league event, Persibo Bojonegoro also gave birth to many surprises at the Copa Indonesia event. Persibo Bojonegoro's best achievement in domestic competition was born in 2012 after winning the 2012 Indonesian Cup.

Therefore, Persibo Bojonegoro became one of Indonesia's representatives who appeared in the 2013 AFC Cup. Unfortunately, of the six matches in Group F at that time, Persibo lost 5 times and drew once so they fell as caretaker.

After those glorious years, Persibo Bojonegoro then experienced a decline due to dualism, financial crisis and alleged bribery cases.

Since 2014, Persibo Bojonegoro has fallen into the bottom caste of the Indonesian League. Until the 2023/24 season, Persibo Bojonegoro is still struggling in League 3.

Contributor: Aditia Rizki