A man from England who served in the Israeli military, Nathanel Young. Photo/FAMILY HANDOUT

LONDON – A British man who served in the Israeli military, Nathanel Young, was killed in an attack by Hamas fighters on Saturday (7/10/2023).

Nathanel Young was serving in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) when he was killed on the Gaza border on Saturday.

He also became the first British Israeli soldier killed by Hamas fighters in a cross-border attack.

His 20-year-old brother, Eliot Young, said Nathanel was the one who “made the party” and was “loved by everyone”.

Two other British citizens, Jake Marlowe and Dan Darlington, went missing in Israel after the attack by Palestinian fighters on Saturday.

Young's brother Eliot explained, “Nathanel was full of life and the life of the party.”

“He loved his family and friends and was loved by everyone,” he explained, as reported by the BBC.

He said, “Young loved music and was a talented DJ and always had strong Jewish pride.”

“He was a cheerful man who his four nephews loved to play with,” said his brother.

“When Nathanel could have taken the day off to sleep and recharge, he instead found out where his family, with whom he was not always so close, came to join us,” his brother said.

In a separate statement on Facebook, Young's family said, “We are saddened to hear that our brother Nathanel Young was tragically killed at the Gaza border yesterday.”

Young was a former pupil at JFS, a Jewish school in Kenton, north London, according to British newspaper Jewish News.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said his condolences were with Young's family, as well as “everyone whose families and communities have been affected by this terrible violence”.

