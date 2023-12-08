loading…

Michael Aoun is known as the former President of Lebanon who became a Hezbollah loyalist. Photo/Reuters

BEIRUT – Michel Aoun served as Lebanon’s president from October 31, 2016 to October 30, 2022. At that time, he ended a 29-month presidential vacancy as part of a political deal that was expected to make Sunni leader Saad al-Hariri prime minister.

After his resignation, Lebanon does not yet have a new president. Understandably, conflict between factions in Lebanon means that determining the president takes a long time. Although, the position of president tends to be ceremonial.

Here are 6 facts about Lebanon’s new head of state, an ally of the Iran-backed Shiite Muslim group Hezbollah.

1. Known as a leader in 2 wars

Aoun, who is in his 80s, was prime minister of one of Lebanon’s two rival governments at the end of the 1975-90 civil war, appointed by President Amin Gemayel in 1988.

He is remembered for fighting in two devastating wars of that period, one against Syrian forces in Lebanon, and another against the powerful Christian militia, the Lebanese Army.

2. Was expelled from the Presidential Palace

The Syrian army expelled Aoun from the presidential palace in 1990. He headed to the French Embassy in an armored vehicle before going into exile in France. Aoun was a staunch opponent of the 1989 peace agreement, the Taif Agreement, that ended the war.

The agreement reduced the political power of Maronite Christians that was once dominant in Lebanon, including the authority of the presidency, which was reserved only for Maronites. This increased the power of Sunni Muslim prime ministers.

3. Leader of the Resistance during Lebanon’s War Against Syria

From exile, Aoun lobbied against Syrian domination of Lebanon as Damascus stationed its troops across the country. Syria’s intelligence chief in Lebanon is seen as the country’s de facto ruler.

Aoun supports Western steps to end Syrian domination, including the US Syria Accountability Act of 2003, and UN Security Council Resolution 1559 passed in 2004, which called for free and fair presidential elections, the withdrawal of foreign troops, and the disarmament of all militia in Lebanon. .

Aoun returned to Lebanon after the Syrian armed forces withdrew in 2005 following the assassination of former Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri. Speaking to his supporters at Beirut’s Martyrs’ Square, Aoun declared Lebanon free and independent. But he did not join the “March 14” coalition, which is a group opposing Syria’s role in Lebanon, many of whom are enemies of the civil war.

4. Loyal supporter of Hezbollah

In February 2006, Aoun appeared with Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah at a church in Beirut to declare an alliance between the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) and the Shiite movement. The alliance continues to this day. Aoun supported Hezbollah in its war with Israel the following summer.

His party then mobilized with Hezbollah in an effort to overthrow the government of Prime Minister Fouad Siniora, which was supported by the West and Saudi Arabia. Hezbollah maintained its support for Aoun’s candidacy, even after Hariri nominated another ally, Suleiman Franjieh, for the post a year ago.

Aoun’s election would mark the first time one of Lebanon’s main Maronite politicians has been elected president since the end of the civil war. Michel Suleiman, his predecessor, was a compromise candidate who took office in 2008 as a result of a regional agreement. Two presidents before Suleiman were appointed by Syria. The FPM is the largest Christian party in the Lebanese parliament.

5. Known as Everyone’s Father

The Lebanese politician has repeatedly refused to step down or leave politics, even announcing that he would continue his political struggle within his party, the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), after he left office.

The former army chief ran for president with the aim of fighting corruption, and vowed to be a “father to all people”, a unifying leader in a country where power is divided among sects.

But he also pursued a sectarian agenda, promising to defend the “rights” of Christians after the community lost some of its political power at the end of the civil war.

6. Likes reading poetry

Aoun is a controversial figure in Lebanon, hated by his opponents and respected as an incorruptible leader by his hardline supporters.

A father of three daughters who enjoyed reading Arabic poetry in his free time, Aoun came from a humble background and pursued a brilliant military career before entering politics.

