Suara.com – Kathryn Bernardo’s figure became a topic of conversation after announcing that her romance with Daniel Padilla had ended. Not a few are curious about Kathryn Bernardo’s profile and biodata.

Kathryn Bernardo confirmed that she has broken up with Daniel Padilla after dating for 11 years. This separation is unfortunate for fans who have been following the love journey of the couple nicknamed KathNiel.

Before breaking up, Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla often showed off their affection to the public. Many people are excited by the chemistry between the two, both in real stories and in series or films.

So who is Kathryn Bernardo? here is his profile.

Kathryn Bernardo is a famous Filipino actress who was born on March 16 1996. She is known as the Teen Queen of the Philippines thanks to her beauty and talent.

Not only playing roles, Kathryn Bernardo is also a model, advertising star and singer. He entered the world of entertainment when he was seven years old, or to be precise in 2003.

The figure of Kathryn Bernardo is not only familiar in the Philippines, but is also famous among Indonesian netizens. No wonder, he has a large fanbase.

Dating Daniel Padilla

Kathryn Bernado and Daniel Padilla. (Instagram/@bernardokath)

The woman whose real name is Kathryn Chandria Bernardo has become increasingly popular since having an affair with fellow celebrity, Daniel Padilla.

The first time the two of them met was in the youth series entitled Growing Up, produced in 2011. After a year, they officially went public.

While dating, Kathryn and Daniel Padilla starred in various series and films together. The romance between the two is not only visible in the real world, but is also visible in the projects they are undertaking.

KathNiel also performed a duet on the single Got to Believe in Magic which was released in 2013 as a soundtrack for the drama starring the two of them.

A series of films starring KathNiel include: Sisterakas, 24/7 In Love, Must Be Love, Crazy Beatiful You, Barcelona: A Love Untold and The Hows of Us.

Separated

Surprisingly, Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla confirmed that their love story had officially ended.

This seems to answer an issue that had developed. Both Kathryn and Daniel shared photos of themselves together when announcing their separation.

Even though they broke up, Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla admitted that they would still support each other’s careers.

“Deej, you gave me 11 wonderful years and a love that I will cherish forever. I will always be grateful to you,” Kathryn Bernardo wrote to Daniel Padilla.