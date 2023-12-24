The figure of Dendy Sulistyawan has been in the spotlight recently. As is known, Dendy Sulistyawan was one of the players called up by coach Shin Tae-yong in preparation for the Indonesian National Team towards the 2023 Asian Cup.

The Bhayangkara FC player has left and is undergoing TC in Turkey together with the Garuda Squad. However, now his name has suddenly become a topic of conversation among Indonesian football fans.

Not a few people criticized the inclusion of Dendy Sulistyawan's name in the Red and White Team squad. This is because the 27 year old player has a record that is considered poor while appearing in League 1 for the 2023-2024 season.

However, the player from Lamongan, East Java is always included in the Garuda Squad. It turns out that this situation made several people accuse him of being a trusted player in the Indonesian National Team. These accusations are becoming increasingly popular because Dendy Sulistyawan's statistics are considered not to be flashy this season.

So, what is the profile of Dendy Sulistyawan, who is accused of being entrusted to the National Team? Check out the complete information below.

Dendy Sulistyawan's profile

Dendy Sulistyawan is a professional football player from Lamongan. Currently he is defending the Bhayangkara FC club where he plays as a striker. Dendy Sulistyawan is known to have been born on October 12 1996.

Not only is he active as a football athlete, he also works as a police officer with the rank of Brigadier who serves at the Lamongan Police. The footballer nicknamed the dark horse started his career in the world of football in 2014, with the Persela Lamongan youth team.

His name became known when he appeared in the 2015 President's Cup match. Then, one year later, Dendy Sulistyawan was moved to the Persela Lamongan main team. The footballer also played in the 2016 Indonesia Soccer Championship A match, which was his first debut.

After one season defending Persela Lamongan, Dendy Sulistyawan was transferred to Bhayangkara FC. While playing with his new team, he appeared in 104 matches and collected 11 goals.

In 2018, he also played with his old club on loan. Thanks to his playing performance, Dendy has received a lot of attention from big teams in Indonesia, including national team coach Shin Tae-Yong.

As a result, in 2022 Dendy Sulistyawan made his first appearance to defend the Indonesian senior national team in a friendly match against Curacao, 24 September 2022. He managed to score his first goal with the final result 2-1.

Dendy also appeared in the 2022 AFF Cup match. Shin Tae-yong's mainstay striker also managed to contribute two goals against the Philippines and Brunei in the same match. He is also trusted to be the team captain.

Contributor: Syifa Khoerunnisa