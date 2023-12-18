loading…

Benjamin Needham, Israeli soldier, British kickboxing champion who was killed by Hamas in the war in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/via Times of Israel

GAZA – Sergeant Benjamin Yehoshua “Benji” Needham (19) is one of the soldiers Israel who died in fighting against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine. He is listed as a dual British-Israeli citizen.

This soldier from the 601st Battalion of the Israeli Combat Engineering Corps was killed in fighting in Gaza on December 3, 2023.

Profile Benjamin Needham

Needham, who was born in London and moved to Israel when he was 8, lives with his family in Zichron Yaakov.

His family said he was killed just two weeks after his 19th birthday, and just two days after he entered Gaza. He was buried at Zichron Yaakov on 5 December.

The day after his death, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) published footage showing Needham's battalion fighting against Hamas forces who opened fire on them from a building in the battle that claimed his life.

He is survived by his parents, Faye and Amnon, as well as his five older brothers, some of whom live in England.

Needham is a British kickboxing champion, who finished second nationally two years ago. He is remembered by his friends and family as funny, charming, and devoted to protecting the country.

Hillary Arnon, his mentor for three years at secondary school, told Maariv: “It sounds cliche, but Benji was a truly special kid. He has a kind heart, full of charm. At school, we called him 'charmer', because he always knew how to act. He was naughty but never brash, and you could never get mad at him because every conversation with him would end with a smile.”

His sister, Orli Ferris, told the Mirror news outlet: “He will be missed by all of us and many others, but we will always make sure we remember him in our hearts. Nothing will be the same now, but we are all very proud of what what he did and he was also proud of what he did.”

Ferris told the news site that his brother had just completed his apprenticeship and was undergoing professional training. “We don't know the exact details of what happened but he was only in Gaza for two days. He entered on Friday and died on Sunday,” he said.

Needham is known to be the second British citizen after Nathanel Young to be killed while serving in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) since the Hamas attack on October 7.

The IDF said as of today, a total of 126 Israeli troops are in the ground war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine. However, Hamas and other Palestinian resistance groups believe the number of Israeli soldiers killed is much higher than officially announced.

(but)