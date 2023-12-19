Suara.com – The General Election Commission (KPU) has appointed the moderators of the first vice presidential debate in the 2024 presidential election to be Alfito Deannova Ginting and Liviana Cherlisa. The vice presidential debate will be held at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC), Senayan, Jakarta on Friday 22 December 2023.

Alfito Deannova is a representative from Transmedia while Liviana Cherlisa is from KompasTV. So who exactly are Alfito Deannova Ginting and Liviana Cherlisa who were appointed by the KPU as moderators of the vice presidential debate? Check out the following explanation.

Profile of Alfito Deannova Ginting

Alfito Deannova Ginting who will be the moderator of the vice presidential debate on December 22 2023 (Instagram/@alfitodeannovagintings)

Alfito Dennova Ginting is a senior journalist who is known to be quite skilled and experienced in guiding debate shows, including the Debate program when he was still working at TVOne. In political contestations, Alfito has also been trusted several times to moderate debates such as the 2019 presidential election and the 2017 DKI Jakarta gubernatorial election.

Alfito began pursuing a career as a broadcaster on Radio Suara Kejayaan (SK) 101.6 FM when he was still a student majoring in accounting at the Faculty of Economics, University of Indonesia (UI). After graduating from college, Alfito joined SCTV in 2000. Before becoming a presenter, he was a field reporter for Liputan 6 SCTV.

After several years, Alfito was asked to enter the studio and become the presenter of SCTV's Liputan 6 Pagi program. During his time as a journalist, Alfito was under the command of senior journalist Karni Ilyas.

While he was a journalist, Alfito always honed his skills. He underwent journalism training in 2003 at the Australian news agency, ABC Sidney. Apart from that, Alfito also continued his studies at the University of Indonesia (UI) master's degree in political communication and graduated in 2007.

Field reporting activities for 4 years have resulted in Alfito being trusted to oversee a number of events as a producer. The first show he produced was Liputan 6 Petang.

Then Alfito was also trusted to be the producer for Titik Nadir, a tribute event for the victims of the Aceh Tsunami that occurred in 2004. After that he was trusted to be the producer and host of the special presidential election program, “One Step to the Palace”.

Alfito then chose to leave Liputan 6 SCTV after 7 years of career. Since May 2007, he joined Lativi which later changed to tvOne. Alfito together with Karni Ilyas helped build tvOne's image as a credible news channel.

Alfito also develops news and current affairs programs and has its own program, namely the Alfito Show. Alfito's dedication to the world of journalism was proven when he won the 2010 Panasonic Award in the News Talkshow category.

In 2015, Alfito joined CNN Indonesia as Director. He was also trusted as Chief Editor of detik.com in 2019.

Apart from being good in the world of journalism and broadcasting, Alfito is often a seminar speaker and moderator at several events related to political issues. He is also registered as a lecturer in Communication Studies at a number of private universities in Indonesia. Alfito published the book “Celebrities Suddenly Politicians” in 2008.

Profile of Liviana Cherlisa

Liviana Cherlisa who will be the moderator of the vice presidential debate on December 22 2023 (Instagram/@livianacherlisa)

Liviana Cherlisa is known as News Anchor (news presenter) and Producer at KompasTV. Previously, this woman, who was born on December 9 1989, was a news announcer on MNC TV in 2009.

In 2012, Liviana started her career at KompasTV as a news announcer and producer. He hosted a number of programs ranging from Livi On Point, Two Directions, and Sapa Malam KompasTV.

Before starting her career as a news anchor, Liviana participated in the Miss Indonesia 2009 event representing North Maluku. Regarding her education, Liviana is an alumna of broadcast journalism at Al-Azhar University Indonesia Jakarta in 2011. Liviana married Colonel Inf Daru Cahyadi Soeprapto on October 15 2023.

Contributor: Trias Rohmadoni