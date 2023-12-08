loading…

Peru’s former president, Alberto Fujimori, was released from prison after being sentenced to 16 years for corruption and human rights violations. Photo/NBC News

JAKARTA – Alberto Fujimori, a controversial figure who led Peru from 1990 to 2000, has been the subject of world attention both for his strong economic policies and his alleged authoritarian actions.

After spending 16 years in prison on charges of human rights violations and corruption, Fujimori became the center of attention when he was released from prison on December 6, 2023.

Alberto Fujimori is seen as Peru’s savior from terrorism and economic collapse by his supporters, while in the eyes of his opponents, he is an authoritarian figure who is harsh on democratic institutions.

Profile Alberto Fujimori

Reporting from the Britanica page, Alberto Fujimori is a former President of Peru who was born on July 28 1938 in Lima, Peru. He is the only person of East Asian descent to serve as President of Peru.

Fujimori is the son of Japanese immigrants, Naochi and Matsue Fujimori, who started his career in agriculture at that time. Together with his two sisters, Fujimori grew up in the city of Lima.

Known as an intelligent child, Fujimori obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Agronomy Engineering at the National Agrarian University of Lima as the best graduate in 1961.

After that, Fujimori continued his postgraduate education at the University of Wisconsin and the University of Strasbourg, France.

Then he returned to Peru and joined the faculty at his alma mater and served as campus rector from 1984 to 1989.

In 1989, he became interested in running for President of Peru. Together with his colleagues, Fujimori founded Cambio 90 (Change 90), a party that nominated himself as a presidential candidate.

Until finally in 1990 Alberto Fujimori succeeded in defeating Vargas Llosa in the second round of elections with a total of 56.5 percent of the vote.

In his two weeks in office, Fujimori implemented a harsh austerity policy with a 3,000 percent increase in gasoline prices, the so-called “Fuji Shock”, succeeding in reducing inflation but also causing layoffs and hardship for the poor.