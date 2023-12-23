loading…

Leader Abdul Malik Al Houthi. Photo/fdd.org

SANAA – Abdul Malik Al Houthi is currently attracting public attention because of his actions which often harass Israeli ships to defend Palestine.

Following the aggression launched by Israel against Palestine, apparently a group of fighters from Yemen took part in launching attacks on the Zionists. They are the Houthi group who targeted Jewish state ships in the Red Sea.

The group led by Abdul Malik Al Houthi seized a number of Israeli cargo ships and took them to Yemen.

The struggle he has carried out has made many people curious about the figure of the Houthi leader.

Profile Abdul Malik Al Houthi

Reporting from The Muslim 500, Abdul Malik Al Houthi is known to have been born on 22 May 1979 in the northern province of Saada, close to the Yemeni-Saudi border.

Abdul Malik is the current leader of the Houthi political, religious and militant movement, which is a major political player in Yemen and the region.

The Houthi movement was founded in 1992 by Hussein Badr Al-Din Al-Houthi, a Zaydi Shia cleric and anti-Wahhabi.

Hussein Badr wrote a number of books criticizing Wahhabism and leading Yemeni authorities. He ruled most of Yemen for more than 1,000 years until 1962.

In Yemen, Abdul Malik has actually made big changes. For example, in 2007 when he founded the Al-Minbar website, followed in 2012 when he launched the Al-Masirah TV channel.

Abdul Malik became the leader of the Houthis in 2011, when the rebellion between the rebel group and the government broke out in Yemen. At that time the Houthis controlled the provinces of Saada and Jawf.

Later in 2014, the Houthis took control of Demag areas in Saada and Amran provinces and in September 2014 they overran the capital Sana'a, seizing a large number of ministries and military facilities.

This group was the target of aerial bombings by the Saudi Arabian-led coalition in 2015, which caused more than 150,000 casualties.

That is a brief profile of Abdul Malik Al Houthi who is the Houthi leader in Yemen. He was known as a fearless leader, because he dared to fight as the leader of a group of fighters.

